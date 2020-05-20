Trump Admin Declassifies Memo Showing Obama Officials Thought Flynn Was Foreign Agent

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 15:08 Hits: 0

In an apparent Senate and Team Trump effort to something something a new Trump-demanded Obama "scandal," the Trump administration has declassified an additional portion of a previously disclosed email from Ambassador Susan Rice to herself documenting an Obama meeting with FBI Director James Comey and other top officials over the potential national security threat posed by Trump transition member Michael Flynn's "frequent" private contacts with the Russian ambassador. What's the new disclosure show, then? That intelligence leaders were extremely alarmed by Flynn's behavior, with Comey informing Obama that Flynn "potentially" represented a security risk severe enough that the Obama administration should avoid passing him sensitive information. While Obama wanted law enforcement and intelligence communities to handle their concerns "by the book," Obama told Comey to "inform him" if anything came up that "should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team." The declassified portion can be found at Politico:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-administration-declassifies-memo