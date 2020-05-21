North Dakota Company That Trump Promoted Awarded Another $1.3 Billion Contract To Build Border Wall

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 02:00 Hits: 8

At this point Trump doesn't seem to care how unseemly and brazen his daily activities appear to be. Though Fisher Sand and Gravel's original contract of $400 million awarded last December for a wall on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge is still under audit for blatant corruption, Trump just awarded an even bigger contract to them. And at over $40million per mile it's the most expensive ever contract for Trump's wall yet. America, you voted for the swamp, you got the swamp. Congratulations. Source: Washington Post A North Dakota construction firm that has received backing from President Trump has now secured the largest border wall contract ever awarded, a $1.3 billion deal to build 42 miles of black-painted fencing through the rugged mountains of southern Arizona. The company that won the contract, Fisher Sand and Gravel, has been repeatedly lauded by the president in White House meetings with border officials and military commanders, the result of a long and personalized marketing pitch to Trump and ardent supporters of his barrier project.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/north-dakota-company-trump-promoted