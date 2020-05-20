The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kellyanne Suggests Biden Wants To Sexually Assault His Female VP Pick

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

The disgusting lewdness of TrumpWorld knows no bounds. In her usual flippant and despicable fashion, Kellyanne Conway made this disgusting statement to toadie Ed Henry. Conway said, “You’ve seen the long shortlist of Joe Biden’s V.P. choices. They all happen to be female. He sounds like co-ed at the end of a frat party - ‘I need a woman!'” "So now he has binders of women he's looking through," she said as if he's conducting a casting couch session for teenage beauty pageant contestants. Ring any bells for you, Kellyanne? Remember when Joe Biden bought ‘Miss Universe’ & ‘Miss Teen USA’ so he would have a steady stream of teenage girls to sexually assault? Me neither. @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) May 18, 2020 Miss Teen USA Pageant pic.twitter.com/Ab7jOhIth9 — ???? Chelsea ???? (@WhataWhich) May 19, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/kellyanne-conway-intimates-joe-biden-wants

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version