Lou Dobbs And Convicted Felon Roger Stone Accuse FBI Of Colluding With Russians

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Roger Stone is very experienced at staring at a camera and lying. He's really good at it. And that is just the kind of skill a ratf**king Republican operative needs to be welcomed on to Lou Dobbs's television show. Stone is attempting to "Michael Flynn" his conviction and stay out of prison. And Fox News is helping. And of course, the "interview" was a festival of projection propaganda: "Always accuse your enemy of that which you are guilty." In this case, Lou Dobbs concluding that THE FBI conspired with the Russians. NO, REALLY. Transcript via Media Matters:

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/lou-dobbs-and-convicted-felon-roger-stone

