Kamala Harris Annihilates Ron Johnson For 'Doing The President's Personal Bidding'

Senator Kamala Harris was at it again, today, painting a clear picture of what's backwards and wrong with Republican thinking and priorities. Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Committee of Homeland Security, called a meeting of the committee (on which Sen. Harris serves) — NOT, mind you, to brainstorm ways they can help their constituents stay safe during the pandemic. No, this meeting was to hold a vote on issuing a subpoena to see records related to Hunter Biden's behavior while employed by Burisma. With "Obamagate" down the drain, the GOP seems to be trying to resuscitate the long-dead conspiracy theory that Joe Biden's son was responsible for, frankly, I'm not sure what, while he was working there. Sen. Harris was having none of it. She was recognized by the Chairman for her remarks, during which she skillfully skewered RoJo's subservience to his Orange Master at the expense of ordinary Americans dying from COVID-19.

