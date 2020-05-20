Biden statement guides donors from one super PAC to another

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 19:18 Hits: 11

Unite the Country , a super PAC supporting Joe Biden ’s White House bid, saw its donations disappear after the former vice president signaled to donors that they should give to a different Democratic group.

Formed last year to back Biden’s primary campaign, Unite the Country raised just $723,000 in April, its worst month of 2020. Only about one-tenth of the group’s monthly fundraising came in after April 15. That’s the day Biden’s campaign put out a statement praising Priorities USA , the super PAC that backed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in the last two presidential elections.

Priorities USA had a much better month. The group announced Tuesday it raised $7.6 million in April and already brought in $9.3 million in May. Priorities USA seized on the Biden campaign’s statement, announcing on April 15 that it would aim to raise $200 million before the Democratic convention, an increase from its previous $150 million goal.

Biden’s statement was viewed as a signal to influential donors that they should bankroll Priorities USA. The stark drop-off in donations to Unite the Country demonstrates how candidates can legally guide wealthy donors to their preferred super PAC without violating rarely enforced laws barring coordination between outside groups and candidates.

Unite the Country’s biggest April donors gave before Biden’s campaign released its statement. Bain Capital executive Joshua Bekenstein and his wife Anita, a supporter of liberal nonprofits, each gave $250,000 at the start of the month. They made up most of the group’s April fundraising.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose daughter is on the board of Unite the Country, criticized the Biden campaign’s statement in an interview with the Washington Post. He warned that it would be “a horrible mistake to put all the eggs in one basket.” Others in the party questioned Priorities USA’s effectiveness after the 2016 presidential election when the group spent $133 million backing Clinton in a losing effort.

The Biden campaign later released another statement saying it applauds Priorities USA’s efforts “while fully appreciating the roles that other independent groups can and will play.”

Priorities USA has already spent $19 million on independent expenditures backing Biden and shredding President Donald Trump on the airwaves. That’s more than any other group. Unite the Country shelled out $15 million, but a large chunk of that money was spent on the Democratic primary, which Priorities USA avoided.

Biden’s preferred super PAC is attacking Trump over his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 90,000 Americans. Priorities USA released a new ad in swing states Tuesday bluntly stating that Trump “is failing America.”

Closely tied candidates and super PACs are commonplace in the post-Citizens United era. Trump headlines fundraisers for his preferred super PAC, America First Action , and has been caught on tape giving special access to those wealthy backers. President Obama and his 2012 opponent Mitt Romney attended fundraisers for their preferred outside groups.

Prominent Democratic presidential candidates launched the 2020 election cycle with the promise that they would reject super PAC support. Biden was the first major candidate to break with that position, hinting to his allies in October 2019 that he needed outside support to survive the heated primary. As the cycle went on and candidates became more desperate, even Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), an opponent of big-money groups, refused to disavow support from a super PAC that used loopholes to hide its donors from voters.



