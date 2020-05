Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 20:24 Hits: 0

Congressional Democrats on Tuesday called on the Trump administration to allow free calls at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats argued in a letter to acting Department of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/498590-democrats-call-on-dhs-to-allow-free-calls-at-ice-detention-centers