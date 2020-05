Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 11:10 Hits: 6

The sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden was met with a forceful denial and Democratic unity. The GOP saw a double standard. But the MeToo movement may not be politicized much in this campaign.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/20/859280849/sexual-assault-allegation-against-joe-biden-presents-metoo-challenge?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics