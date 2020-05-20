Trump Threatens To Cut Funding To Michigan Over 'Illegal' Absentee Ballots

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 12:44 Hits: 6

On the morning of massive flooding in the state of Michigan, President Ranty McTweety is threatening to cut off funding to the state over absentee ballots. (Naturally, he got the details wrong.) And this is exactly what Democrats predicted when Republicans refused to vote for the Orange Cheeto's impeachment. Via WXYZ-TV in Detroit: On Tuesday, Michigan Secretary of State announced that all registered voters would receive absentee ballot applications in both the August Primary Election and November General Election. Trump erroneously tweeted Wednesday morning that Michigan is sending absentee ballots to all registered voters. He said Benson's decision was "done illegally and without authorization." He went on to say that he will ask to hold up funding to Michigan "if they want to go down this voter fraud path." Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-threatens-cut-funding-michigan-over