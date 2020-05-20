Mississippi Governor Pranked During Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Articles

An inspired bit of prankery here. Source: Mississippi Tribune Bart Simpson would be proud. Someone pranked Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves so smoothly that it has the rest of the nation — well, cracking up. The Republican governor was recognizing many of the state’s thousands of 2020 seniors who are missing out on a normal graduation due to the coronavirus. As Reeves powers through the list of names, he coolly utters “Harry Azcrac.” His embarrassment is seen briefly immediately after the blunder. For his part, Reeves carried the joke a bit further Tuesday, issuing props to the prankster. “Harry’s submitter has a bright future as a Simpson’s writer!” Reeves wrote. The governor of Mississippi just read a list of 2020 HS graduates during virtual-graduation and someone slipped-in the name "Harry Azcrac" on him...???????????? pic.twitter.com/Pk6oOvZOXW — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) May 19, 2020 Their Trump-lovin' Governor had a good chuckle.

