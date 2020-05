Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 21:51 Hits: 4

His request comes days after the acting director of national intelligence released a list of Obama-era officials who potentially received intelligence connected to Michael Flynn.

(Image credit: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/19/859044628/sen-graham-seeks-names-of-obama-officials-who-unmasked-trump-campaign-team?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics