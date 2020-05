Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 8

After failing to get the now-blocked citizenship question onto 2020 census forms, the Trump administration is turning to IRS tax forms, Medicaid data and Interior Department law enforcement records.

(Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/20/855062093/to-figure-out-whos-a-citizen-trump-administration-is-using-these-records?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics