White House: Never Mind All The Dying People -- We Don't Need More Stimulus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 20:56 Hits: 5

[Above, Sen. John Kennedy endorses Trump's "plan" to deny Americans a second stimulus bill. -- eds.] The White House isn't interested in any more economic stimulus because the hydroxychloroquined menace in the Oval Office has declared victory. All the economic damage from the novel coronavirus pandemic is now being reversed, Trump's officials now say they believe, so the HEROES Act is going to be stalled indefinitely. "It almost feels like today is the first day," Trump said Monday in the White House. "People are starting to go out. They're opening. They get it."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/white-house-never-mind-all-dying-people-we