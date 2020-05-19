The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It's About Trump's Deal With The Saudis, Not Pompeo's Dog Walking

Guys, remember yesterday when we learned that the Inspector General for the State Department was You’re Fired’ed for starting an investigation into our End-Times Secretary of State’s alleged abuse of his security detail, for dog walking and whatnot? Trump's response Pompeo abusing his position by having his staff do personal chores: “He's a high quality person…I’d rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there…”* *sidenote: PIG. pic.twitter.com/fR2UokdCGg — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 18, 2020 Seems that might have been misdirection! Who knew? (We all knew, we just didn’t know misdirection from what!)

