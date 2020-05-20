Trump Refuses To Unveil Obama’s Portrait At The White House

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

From Business Insider: President Donald Trump won't be unveiling former President Barack Obama's portrait at the White House, breaking a 40-year tradition, NBC News reported on Tuesday. Obama would also not be interested in attending such an event, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. … For decades, first-term presidents have held ceremonies in the East Room to unveil the portraits of their immediate predecessors. Obama did so for former President George W. Bush in 2012, for example. The unveiling could have been a moment for Trump to show the kind of decency and magnanimity we used to take for granted in a president. But Trump can't seem to muster up even the smallest doses. As NBC News pointed out, Trump "has attacked Obama to an extent no other president has done to a predecessor." Recently, Trump has been accusing Obama of a crime yet is unable to explain what the crime is. Heck, maybe Trump is just afraid he'd have to acknowledge that his whole birther schtick was nothing but a load of racist BS.

