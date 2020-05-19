The FEC is back, but challenges await the divided commission

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 21:19 Hits: 10

The U.S. Senate confirmed Republican lawyer Trey Trainor to the Federal Election Commission over the objections of campaign finance watchdogs, giving the agency the fourth member it needs to enforce election laws.

The Republican-led Senate confirmed Trainor on a party-line vote Tuesday. Democrats and prominent good government groups opposed Trainor’s nomination , concerned by his history of defending “dark money” groups that exploit loopholes to keep their donors secret. Campaign Legal Center President Trevor Potter, a former Republican FEC commissioner, said Trainor was being nominated to “render the agency toothless.”

Commissioner retirements and inaction from the Senate reduced the six-person commission to just three members last year, leaving the FEC without a quorum for 262 days. Without four commissioners, the FEC could not change existing rules or pursue complaints alleging campaign finance violations.

The partially restored FEC is tasked with revisiting an extensive backlog of cases and ongoing investigations ahead of the 2020 election. But Democrats and Republicans on the ideologically divided commission typically disagree on how to enforce campaign finance laws and the addition of Trainor won’t change that. Any specific action, such as pursuing an investigation, levying major fines or issuing advisory opinions, requires four “yes” votes. That kind of consensus is unlikely.

Hefty backlog of cases awaits divided commission

The FEC had 333 cases outstanding as of March 31, according to a recent report from the commission’s lawyers. The report found that 138 cases are currently in limbo as they await a vote from the commission.

The commission is often asked to weigh in on issues such as dark money, foreign interference and unlawful coordination between candidates and outside groups. But since the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision , Republicans on the commission have often voted to dismiss investigations into members of both parties, while Democrats have voted to pursue them. The FEC cannot have more than three commissioners from the same party, so most matters “deadlock” on 3-3 votes.

Democratic commissioners argue that Republicans are failing to enforce the law. Republicans say they need to see strong evidence to pursue allegations of campaign finance violations, arguing that aggressive regulation of political groups chills free speech. Trainor echoed that sentiment during his confirmation hearing. He also said the FEC already has a system to tackle dark money, despite the FEC’s failure to compel dark money groups to disclose their donors.

Good government groups that argue for strong campaign finance laws, such as Issue One and the Campaign Legal Center, opposed Trainor’s nomination despite the fact that it would restore the FEC’s quorum. They argued senators should only confirm commissioners who will strongly enforce both the letter and the spirit of campaign finance laws.

“Reopening the FEC with a commissioner who does not think we should enforce the nation’s campaign finance laws will only make matters worse,” said Issue One Executive Director Meredith McGehee Tuesday.

The FEC already has a track record of deadlocking on high profile cases in recent years. During the era of unlimited-spending super PACs closely tied to political parties, the commission has not once punished a group for illegal campaign coordination. Republican commissioners dismissed complaints against a dark money nonprofit that spent its entire budget on political ads during the 2014 North Carolina Senate election. And the FEC failed to investigate alleged foreign contributions to groups backing President Barack Obama ’s 2012 reelection campaign despite considerable evidence that later led to indictments.

FEC commissioners have also struggled at times to agree on how to update its rules to accommodate technological advances. The FEC hasn’t come to a consensus on how to regulate online ads , which are a crucial part of modern political campaigns.

Commissioners came to a rare agreement to fine pro-Jeb Bush super PAC Right to Rise for taking money from foreign nationals through a shell company. However, it took “smoking gun” evidence for commissioners to agree to launch an investigation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he wanted to replace the entire commission with six new members, noting that the current commissioners are staying on long after their terms expired. Republicans are particularly unhappy with longtime Democratic commissioner Ellen Weintraub, who has publicly rebuked President Donald Trump on his statements about foreign interference and voter fraud .



