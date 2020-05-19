The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Flynn Asks Appeals Court To Intervene As Judge Delays Dismissing Case

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Michael Flynn asked an appeals court on Tuesday to intervene in his case, and to take the case away from the district court judge who, so far, has resisted the Justice Department request that its prosecution against Flynn be dismissed.

Flynn is asking U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to order the dismissal of the case, and to reverse the order by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan appointing a so-called “friend of the court” to argue against the Justice Department’s request to drop the case. Additionally Flynn is asking for the case to be reassigned to another  judge for any further district court proceedings.

Read the filing below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/3q73mvt5-Is/flynn-appeals-court-intervene-judge-delay-dismiss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version