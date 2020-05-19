Flynn Asks Appeals Court To Intervene As Judge Delays Dismissing Case

Articles

Michael Flynn asked an appeals court on Tuesday to intervene in his case, and to take the case away from the district court judge who, so far, has resisted the Justice Department request that its prosecution against Flynn be dismissed.

Flynn is asking U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to order the dismissal of the case, and to reverse the order by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan appointing a so-called “friend of the court” to argue against the Justice Department’s request to drop the case. Additionally Flynn is asking for the case to be reassigned to another judge for any further district court proceedings.

