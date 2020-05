Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 19:30 Hits: 4

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday emphasized that President Trump has the power to fire inspectors general amid scrutiny over his decision to oust the State Department watchdog.“He’s certainly within his authority,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/498578-mcconnell-trump-certainly-within-his-authority-to-fire-justice-dept-watchdog