Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 18:21 Hits: 7

Roughly 25% of the 7,152 tests in the most recent 24-hour period resulted in positive coronavirus diagnoses.

(Image credit: Leah Millis/Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/19/858837518/maryland-reports-largest-rise-yet-in-coronavirus-cases-4-days-after-reopening?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics