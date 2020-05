Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 19:44 Hits: 13

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with the Washington Post's Philip Rucker about President Trump's frequent threats to cut funds from organizations he disagrees with — and whether they work or not.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/19/858977824/the-effects-of-trumps-threats-to-cut-funds-from-international-organizations?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics