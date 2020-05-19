The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Amid Trump's Rolling Saturday Night Massacre, Fox Gets A Case Of Investigation Fatigue

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

If anyone was wondering how State-Run TV, a.k.a. Fox "news" would handle the firing of yet another Inspector General, after State Department IG Steve Linick was axed this week, presumably for having the temerity to do his job, we got our answer on this Monday's Outnumbered, where co-hosts Jason Chaffetz, Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno, Lisa Montgomery Kennedy and Melissa Francis all did their best to turn any investigation into the firing into just another partisan food fight, and to lie and accuse Democrats of not legislating during the pandemic, despite the fact that the House just passed another relief package this week. You'll recall this was also one of Trump and Fox's favorite line of attacks during impeachment as well, despite the fact that the House has passed hundreds of bills, only to have them die a slow death on Mitch McConnell's desk.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/fox-gets-another-case-investigation

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version