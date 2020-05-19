Amid Trump's Rolling Saturday Night Massacre, Fox Gets A Case Of Investigation Fatigue

Articles

Tuesday, 19 May 2020

If anyone was wondering how State-Run TV, a.k.a. Fox "news" would handle the firing of yet another Inspector General, after State Department IG Steve Linick was axed this week, presumably for having the temerity to do his job, we got our answer on this Monday's Outnumbered, where co-hosts Jason Chaffetz, Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno, Lisa Montgomery Kennedy and Melissa Francis all did their best to turn any investigation into the firing into just another partisan food fight, and to lie and accuse Democrats of not legislating during the pandemic, despite the fact that the House just passed another relief package this week. You'll recall this was also one of Trump and Fox's favorite line of attacks during impeachment as well, despite the fact that the House has passed hundreds of bills, only to have them die a slow death on Mitch McConnell's desk.

