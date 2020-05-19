Coronavirus Continues To Move Into Previously Insulated Red Counties In Battleground States

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 17:00 Hits: 4

Several weeks ago, demographer William Frey started tracking new counties across the country that had crossed the threshold of having 100 or more coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents and found the contagion was newly spreading to more counties Trump won in 2016. Now new reporting from the Washington Post's Greg Sargent reveals that the trend is continuing and even starting to impact counties in some important battleground states. “This is moving into parts of the swing states that really haven’t seen the pandemic as much,” Frey told Sargent. “And this is likely to continue.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/coronavirus-continues-move-previously