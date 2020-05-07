Amash presidential bid gives GOP an edge in Michigan House race

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 20:15 Hits: 1

Democrats’ hope for a three-way race in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District is now on the back burner with Rep. Justin Amash (L-Michigan) seeking the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president.

Amash is leaving behind a highly-contested seat that at one point had 10 challengers in the field running to unseat the five-term incumbent.

The Michigan lawmaker has been hinting at a presidential run for months. In February, Amash temporarily stopped campaigning for his House seat to “carefully consider a presidential run.” Amash told Reason last week that he will not return to his congressional campaign.

Amash raised over $1.1 million to defend his seat through the end of March. Amash was the first Republican to publicly support impeaching President Donald Trump . Last summer, he left the Republican Party to become an independent. Now, Amash is the first Libertarian lawmaker in Congress.

His flip from Republican to independent triggered the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to add the district to its list of targets in 2020. Democrats saw potential in a three-way race in November between Amash, a Republican candidate and a Democratic candidate. A Democrat hasn’t held the seat since 1976.

The Cook Political Report rates the district as leaning Republican. Hillary Clinton lost the key battleground state to Trump in 2016 by just over 10,000 votes.

Immigration attorney Hillary Scholten is the sole Democrat still vying for Amash’s seat. Scholten raised over $510,000 through the end of March and has more than $259,000 in cash on hand. Scholten’s campaign reported that they raised more than $100,000 since Amash announced his presidential bid last week. Scholten has picked up a collection of endorsements , including shout-outs from EMILY’s List and the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund .

Amash’s comments condemning Trump cost him reliable funding from the DeVos family who have a long history of giving to conservative causes. They also earned a challenge from Michigan state Rep. Jim Lower, a pro-Trump loyalist. Lower raised over $258,000 but ended his campaign in November with zero cash left in the bank.

The highest remaining fundraiser in the pack, army veteran Peter Meijer brought in nearly $1.1 million. He self-financed over $334,000 of that total. Meijer secured high-profile endorsements from the DeVos family and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). He is the son of Hank Meijer, CEO of a prominent Midwestern supermarket chain. The DeVos family gave a total of $39,200 to Meijer’s campaign. The DeVos’ family company RDV Corporation is Meijer’s top contributor. Affiliates of the company gave Meijer over $42,000.

Paul Rozicky, a political science professor at Mott Community College in Flint, predicts that other Republican candidates’ campaigns seeking the nomination in the August 4 primary could suffer because of the limitations that coronavirus has put on in-person campaigning.

“Coronavirus has put so many things on hold,” Rozicky said. “That’s going to be an advantage for Meijer because there’s going to be a lot of voters who will at least have heard the name before.”

Meijer outraised his Republican competitors by hundreds of thousands of dollars. State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis raised over $453,000 through the end of March, while Army National Guard member Tom Norton raised only close to $27,000.

Amash’s presidential exploratory committee has also raised questions about the implications of a third-party candidate in the presidential election. If he were to run, Amash’s presidential committee would be able to receive an instant influx of cash from his House committee.

Amash has spent over $570,000 of the $1.1 million he raised. He stopped his congressional reelection efforts with over $644,000 left in the bank at the end of March. He still would be largely outraised by his opponents. Former Vice President Joe Biden and liberal outside groups collectively raised over $211 million but still trail Trump’s fundraising by millions . Trump and his allied outside groups have amassed nearly $294 million in campaign cash.



