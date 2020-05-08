Outside groups, third-party candidates meddle in Montana Senate race with party backing

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 20:12 Hits: 1

Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., left, and Steve Daines, R-Mont., (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock might be trailing Sen. Steve Daines in fundraising, but his recent edge over the incumbent in polls has led national groups to pour money into the critical Senate race.

While outside groups backing Bullock are spending money to flip the Senate, the GOP is attempting to widen the field via third-party candidates in order to split votes.

Democratic super PAC Senate Majority PAC is spending nearly $700,000 on ads attacking Daines as Bullock’s campaign gains momentum despite a late entry. The 30-second ad , which hit the airwaves this week, accuses Daines of protecting the interests of big corporations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ads come after the Montana Republican Party paid at least $100,000 for signature gathering to help qualify the Green Party for the November election. The GOP says it boosted the Green Party to provide more choice for voters, and accused Democrats of trying to “limit ballot access” to smaller political parties.

In response, the Montana Democratic Party accused the GOP of committing election fraud in order to siphon off votes. Democrats also reportedly told retired professor Dennis Daneke to file to challenge Wendie Fredrickson in the June 2 Green Party primary. Daneke claims he was contacted by Democrats after the GOP supposedly propped up Fredrickson for the Senate race.

“We didn’t want that Green Party candidate to get on the general-election ballot because she was unopposed, so I went online and filed,” Daneke told MTN news . He plans to take his name off the ballot if he wins the primary, in order to not pull any of Bullock’s votes. Daneke also urged voters to not vote for him because it would be “wasting their vote.”

As the state’s GOP and Democratic parties exchanged words, the Montana Green Party disavowed both candidates stating “none of those running under the Montana Green Party ticket this season are actual Greens.”

Despite Bullock entering the race in early March, he quickly raised over $3.3 million and has since held his lead over Daines in polls. However, polls also show 6 percent of Montanans plan to support other candidates, while 7 percent remain undecided. With third party candidates in the fray, the narrow margin could end up making it a tight race.

Bullock got the majority of his contributions from large individual contributions. Additionally, outside group Protect Our Care says it’s spending $250,000 on TV ads attacking Daines’ vote to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act.

Meanwhile, the incumbent senator has raised over $7.9 million, of which 49 percent came from large individual donors and 31 percent came from PACs. Additionally, super PAC Americans for Prosperity spent over $283,000 on digital ads and canvassing backing him, while the Senate Leadership Fund spent $148,000 attacking Bullock before he even entered the race.

Both candidates received considerable campaign cash from outside Montana, which has a population of just more than 1 million. While Daines received over 69 percent of his campaign cash from out-of-state donors, Bullock got over 85 percent.

Montana witnessed a similar phenomenon in 2018 when outside groups spent a record amount of $33 million as Democratic Sen. Jon Tester successfully defended his seat. That year the state’s Democratic Party sued to remove the Green Party from the ballot .

Political parties have a record of using deceptive tactics in crucial Senate races, especially in Montana. With Daine’s touted as one of the most vulnerable senators , national attention is on the state’s race as Democrats need to gain four seats to flip the Senate



