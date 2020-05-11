Millions pour into California’s heavily contested special election

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 20:19 Hits: 1

A couple uses the curbside option to vote at an early voting station for the special election in California’s 25th District (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

The special election being held for former Rep. Katie Hill’s open seat in California’s 25th District on Tuesday is being closely watched as polls and early voting figures suggest that the district could go red.

Democrat Christy Smith and Republican Mike Garcia are facing off for the second of three times this election year to determine who holds the seat until January. The two finished ahead of 11 other candidates in a March primary to compete in Tuesday’s runoff. But they’ll also compete in November’s general election.

With a relatively older electorate that historically favored the GOP, Democrats are setting low expectations. Around 44 percent of the 118,000 ballots returned as of Friday are from registered Republicans, while 36 percent from Democrats, Politico reported.

In a tight race that is receiving national attention, including President Donald Trump accusing Democrats of rigging the election , Smith maintains a marginal $21,000 fundraising edge over Garcia. While Smith raised close to $2.3 million, Garcia raised over $2.2 million. The candidates spent around $1.9 million each, with both having over $300,000 cash remaining through May 2020.

Over 58 percent of Smith’s funds came from large individual contributions totaling $1.3 million, and almost 24 percent came from PACs. Garcia’s fundraising totals were driven by large and small individual contributions, which accounted for 50 percent and 40 percent of his campaign cash respectively.

Outside groups poured millions into the contest, spending nearly $2.5 million against Smith and $1.8 million opposing Garcia.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent close to $1.7 million supporting Smith. It also released a 30-second ad targeting Garcia’s stance on healthcare and his relationship with big corporations. Democrats’ House Majority PAC spent another $502,000 on the race.

Meanwhile, outside groups backing Garcia spent similar amounts opposing Smith, with the National Republican Congressional Committee and super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund spending nearly $1.5 million and $627,000 attacking the Democratic candidate. Over $381,000 was spent supporting Garica. The NRCC aired an ad slamming Smith, a member of the California State Assembly, for voting in favor of a controversial law that requires gig-economy companies to give workers employee status.

The tightly contested race also saw the candidates’ get high profile endorsements. Smith was backed by president Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton , while Garcia received Trump’s endorsement.

The suburban Los Angeles district had been held by the GOP since 1992. Hill unseated Republican incumbent Steve Knight in the 2018 midterms , which was considered a big win for Democrats. But the party is in a vulnerable position following Hill’s resignation last year after intimate photographs of her were released online along with accusations of an unethical relationship with a staffer.

Hill came into the spotlight recently when she spent $200,000 from her political action committee to air an ad urging voters to cast their ballots.

Tuesday’s election could also be a litmus test for upcoming voting as the coronavirus pandemic is altering the course of elections . Roughly 425,000 voters in the district were mailed ballots, and the number of votes that end up being cast will be crucial for both Democrats and Republicans to chart future campaigning strategies amid the pandemic.

“If it’s a choice between ‘I’ve got to spend a little time thinking about who my congressional candidate is’ or ‘I’ve got to figure out a way to apply again for my unemployment insurance that I haven’t gotten yet,’ the answer is obvious,” Smith told The New York Times . “People are going to take care of their families. We get the challenge.”

A win for former Navy officer Garcia, a new entrant in politics who defeated Knight among others in the March contest, would be a boost for Republicans even as their chances of flipping the House seem to be dwindling .

Tuesday’s election will fill the remainder of Hill’s term until January 2021, but both candidates will run again in the November general election for a full two-year term.



