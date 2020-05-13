The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

House Democrats’ relief package would give Washington lobbying giants access to small business aid

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Washington Lobbying(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Note: After this story was published, House Democrats amended their stimulus package[1] to limit which nonprofits can receive small business loans.

House Democrats’ newest coronavirus relief proposal would allow influential Washington lobbying groups — funded by deep-pocketed corporations — to access forgivable small business loans. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi[2] (D-Calif.) unveiled Democrats’ $3 trillion relief package Tuesday. The bill would provide nearly $1 trillion in relief to states, cities and tribal governments and authorize a second round of direct payments to American families. But buried in the 1,815-page bill is a provision that allows trade associations, unions and 501(c)(4)s, not just charities, to access coveted small business loans. 

The bill sets aside[3] a portion of small business loans specifically for nonprofits with 500 or fewer employees. The Democratic Policy Center, a progressive group that opposes government assistance to lobbying groups, found that[4] over 99 percent of trade associations and chambers of commerce have fewer than 500 employees. Some of the top lobbying spenders[5] this cycle, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce[6], National Association of Realtors[7] and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America[8], could qualify for that pool of money, according to their most recent tax filings. 

Most of these lobbying giants aren’t short on cash. The pharmaceutical industry’s top trade group brought in $459 million[9] in 2018 and had over $43 million in the bank, according to tax filings. 

“The fact that there’s no revenue cap here, that it can go to organizations that receive hundreds of millions of dollars every year and that exist as lobbying operations first and foremost, is just crazy,” said Andrew Perez, co-founder of the Democratic Policy Center. 

Trade associations are primarily tasked with lobbying Congress and the federal government on behalf of their members. Their influence operations include dispatching revolving door[10] lobbyists with close ties to key officials, launching expensive public relations campaigns, flying their members to the Capitol and making PAC contributions to lawmakers’ reelection campaigns. A majority of the most powerful trade groups are led by[11] former government officials who earn seven-figure salaries to leverage their connections. 

Trade groups have sizable sway over legislative battles. Congressional Republicans are currently pushing to shield businesses[12] from lawsuits related to the coronavirus outbreak. That measure is supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the big business lobbying group that spends millions[13] backing Republican reelection campaigns with “dark money” each cycle. 

Prominent Democrats, whose campaigns and party committees are bankrolled by trial lawyers’ trade group the American Association for Justice[14], have attacked the Republican proposal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell[15] (R-Ky.) said Congress must act[16] to prevent the “biggest trial lawyer bonanza in history” while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer[17] (D-N.Y.) accused[18] McConnell of “fighting to protect corporate executives.”

Senate Republicans told reporters[19] that House Democrats’ $3 trillion proposal is “dead on arrival” in the upper chamber. Democrats’ small business provision is a spin-off of a bipartisan measure[20] introduced last week that would allow 501(c)(6)s with fewer than 300 employees to access small business assistance. Those lawmakers said the bill was meant to help local and state-level chambers of commerce. Major trade groups endorsed the legislation.

Trade associations’ PACs provide a large chunk of campaign cash to incumbent lawmakers. The National Beer Wholesalers Association[21] PAC has already given $1.8 million to candidates this cycle, funneling campaign cash to over 400 members of Congress. The American Bankers Association[22] and Credit Union National Association[23] PACs each gave around $1.6 million. 

Corporations and trade associations cannot donate directly to candidates. But they can spend unlimited corporate funds[24] on lavish fundraisers or create incentives for their employees to contribute to the PAC. About three-fourths of PAC giving comes from business interests, giving private industry an advantage over unions and issue organizations. 

Businesses and their trade groups dominate lobbying too, accounting for 89 percent[25] of lobbying spending through the first quarter of 2020. The $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed in March is already the second most-lobbied bill[26] on record. Even as corporations were hurting for cash, clients managed to shell out near-record amounts of money on lobbying to start 2020. Main Street businesses, meanwhile, are struggling to stay afloat[27] as many have yet to receive small business loans.

Disclosure: The Center for Responsive Politics has received a loan from the Small Business Administration authorized by the CARES Act. Additionally, Andrew Perez previously co-published stories with OpenSecrets.org during his time with MapLight, an organization that tracks money in politics. 

Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.
For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected][28]

Support Accountability Journalism

At OpenSecrets.org we offer in-depth, money-in-politics stories in the public interest. Whether you’re reading about 2020 presidential fundraising, conflicts of interest or “dark money” influence, we produce this content with a small, but dedicated team. Every donation we receive from users like you goes directly into promoting high-quality data analysis and investigative journalism that you can trust.Please support our work and keep this resource free. Thank you.

Support OpenSecrets[29]
Karl Evers-Hillstrom

Karl joined the Center for Responsive Politics in October 2018. As CRP’s money-in-politics reporter, he writes and edits stories for the news section and helps manage a team of diligent writers. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Karl graduated from State University of New York at New Paltz in 2016 with a B.A. in journalism. He previously worked at The Globe, a regional newspaper based in Worthington, Minnesota. His email is [email protected][30]

References

  1. ^amended their stimulus package (twitter.com)
  2. ^Nancy Pelosi (www.opensecrets.org)
  3. ^sets aside (www.councilofnonprofits.org)
  4. ^found that (docs.google.com)
  5. ^top lobbying spenders (www.opensecrets.org)
  6. ^U.S. Chamber of Commerce (www.opensecrets.org)
  7. ^National Association of Realtors (www.opensecrets.org)
  8. ^Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (www.opensecrets.org)
  9. ^brought in $459 million (www.documentcloud.org)
  10. ^revolving door (www.opensecrets.org)
  11. ^are led by (www.opensecrets.org)
  12. ^pushing to shield businesses (www.politico.com)
  13. ^spends millions (www.opensecrets.org)
  14. ^American Association for Justice (www.politico.com)
  15. ^Mitch McConnell (www.opensecrets.org)
  16. ^must act (www.marketwatch.com)
  17. ^Chuck Schumer (www.opensecrets.org)
  18. ^accused (www.rollcall.com)
  19. ^told reporters (thehill.com)
  20. ^bipartisan measure (fitzpatrick.house.gov)
  21. ^National Beer Wholesalers Association (www.opensecrets.org)
  22. ^American Bankers Association (www.opensecrets.org)
  23. ^Credit Union National Association (www.opensecrets.org)
  24. ^spend unlimited corporate funds (www.opensecrets.org)
  25. ^accounting for 89 percent (www.opensecrets.org)
  26. ^second most-lobbied bill (www.opensecrets.org)
  27. ^struggling to stay afloat (www.cnbc.com)
  28. ^[email protected] (www.opensecrets.org)
  29. ^Support OpenSecrets➜ (www.opensecrets.org)
  30. ^[email protected] (www.opensecrets.org)

Read more https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2020/05/democrats-relief-package-washington-lobbying/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version