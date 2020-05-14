China Telecom spending on foreign influence amid Trump admin crackdown

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 17:24 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump and FCC Chair Ajit Pai (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Chinese telecommunications operators poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into foreign influence operations targeting the U.S. amid escalating tensions between the two countries over a range of issues from cybersecurity to trade and the coronavirus pandemic.

China Telecom shelled out more than $428,000 to foreign agents paid through its U.S. subsidiary since the start of 2019 and leading up to the Federal Communications Commission’s April threat to revoke the Chinese government-owned telecommunications operator’s license to operate in the U.S. That’s according to new disclosures under the Foreign Agents Registration Act identified using OpenSecrets’ Foreign Lobby Watch tool.

An executive order signed April 4 by President Donald Trump turned an ad hoc interagency group dubbed Team Telecom into the official Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector chaired by Attorney General Bill Barr. Like its predecessor, the committee is intended to limit foreign influence on U.S. telecommunications where security risks are identified.

New applications and existing licenses may be reviewed at the committee’s discretion without referral from the FCC and without any specific deadlines. While the ultimate decision to revoke or reject a license still rests with the FCC, the order formally shifts significant power from a commission designed to operate independent of presidential control to committee members in federal executive departments serving at the pleasure of the president.

On April 9, less than a week after the executive order, the Department of Justice released executive branch agency recommendations calling on the FCC to terminate China Telecom’s authorization to provide mobile internet, cloud data storage, television, voice platforms and other telecommunications services in the U.S.

The recommendations were based on a review by the ad hoc Team Telecom group in place prior to Trump’s executive order, echoing earlier concerns such as potential risks of “exploitation, influence, and control” of the company by the Chinese government.

By April 24, the FCC threatened to revoke authorizations for U.S. operations of China Telecom along with three other Chinese telecommunications operators unless they can each show they are independent from the Chinese government and “China’s communist regime .”

The Chinese telecommunication operators, including China Unicom Americas and Pacific Networks along with its subsidiary ComNet USA LLC, were given until May 24 to respond to the federal government. China Telecom’s legal counsel filed a motion asking the FCC for extra time to respond and seeking clarification on the scope of information required to respond. In a May 4 reply , the FCC agreed to consider extending the deadline if China Telecom identified which parts of the order it wanted clarified by May 11.

In a May 8 letter, China Telecom told the FCC that its response is “frustrated” by lack of access to classified information and other information related to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act notice. The notice revealed the government’s intent to use information from classified information-gathering methods, including electronic surveillance, in the investigation of China Telecom.

In the year leading up to Team Telecom’s recommendations, China Telecom racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in spending on foreign influence and lobbying operations targeting the U.S.

China Telecom first hired Ogilvy Group to target the U.S. with lobbying, public relations campaigns and other influence operations from January through July 2019, including “social media research and analysis, influencer identification” and “audience analysis”

Ogilvy’s strategy was to “activate” at least 10 “third-party influencers” to “reinforce a positive narrative” about China Telecom with tactics such as posting content on social media, publishing research briefs and opinion pieces, and submitting information to policymakers.

The agreement between China Telecom and Ogilvy specifies that “should a negative story appear, the firm will recommend and execute a response” such as requesting clarification to the story from the editor or a briefing with the reporter and “mobilizing” a third-party influencer.

In October 2019, China Telecom inked a new agreement with Levick Communications, a PR firm with a history of handling crisis communications for high-profile cases . Levick was promised a $45,000-per-month retainer from China Telecom and a $400 hourly rate for crisis communications support. Originally slated to last through the end of that year, China Telecom’s arrangement with Levick continued through at least March 2020.

Both firms registered under FARA as part of the foreign influence operation acknowledge that their client is a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned China Telecom Corporation Limited, a joint stock limited company that originated as a government agency. However, they maintain that they are “without knowledge that any foreign government or political party controls, directs, finances or subsidizes Chinese Telecom.”

While Chinese telecom operators have taken center stage in the Trump administration crackdown on China’s technological influence in recent weeks, the recent executive order could potentially impact a wide range of operations since some foreign-owned media outlets fall under the FCC’s purview. The agency issues licenses for a variety of services including television or radio broadcasting.

Chinese telecommunications manufacturers ZTE and Huawei have long faced accusations from the administration and members of Congress, who say the company could endanger national security by providing espionage opportunities for the Chinese government. This week, Trump extended his May 2019 emergency declaration aimed at Chinese telecommunications manufacturers to bar U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by foreign firms posing national security risks through at least May 2020.

ZTE spent nearly $4 million on lobbying in 2019, more than the Chinese telecom giant spent any prior year. Huawei budgeted more than $3.5 million for foreign influence operations targeting the U.S. in 2019 in a multi-part strategy to reshape the embattled Chinese telecom giant’s image through litigation, lobbying and public relations efforts.



