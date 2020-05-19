COVID Denier Is Now COVID Survivor: 'Please Use Wisdom And Don’t Be Foolish Like I Was'

Articles

I just watched another 60 something mask-less Republican woman in Arizona standing in a crowd of others just like herself tell the news media that she thinks the Coronavirus is not worse than a cold or the flu and she has no fear of it. (She also weirdly said that they don’t even have a name for it yet, which she didn’t explain.) Maybe she will listen to this fellow: A Florida man who thought the coronavirus was “a fake crisis” has changed his mind after he and his wife contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Brian Hitchens, a rideshare driver who lives in Jupiter, downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus in Facebook posts in March and April. “I’m honoring what our government says to do during this epidemic but I do not fear this virus because I know that my God is bigger than this Virus will ever be,” he wrote in a post on April 2. “Jesus is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.”

