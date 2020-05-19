Nancy Pelosi Says 'Morbidly Obese' Trump Shouldn't Take Hydroxychloroquine

Articles

So a panicked Neil Cavuto tells Fox's target audience not to take hydroxychloroquine after Trump tells the world he's been taking it. (Does anyone doubt by this point that Trump has some financial interest in the drug?) But the best response came from Nancy Pelosi when talking to Anderson Cooper last night: "As far as the president is concerned, he's our president. I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, what is morbidly obese, they say. So I think it is not a good idea." Can't wait to see the tweets about that! This morning, Joe Scarborough pointed out the "bright, shiny objects that the president tries to get us to follow." "This certainly was thrown out as a distraction, because the president always wants to distract from his failures. certainly, probably now wants to distract from the fact that the secretary of state was being investigated, that the president was being investigated for Saudi arms sales, so they fired the investigator," he said. "That's, of course, what the Senate is now doing. They're investigating the investigators. They've been caught time and time again. but when the president of the United States actually says he's doing something which, let me assure you, he is not doing -- let me assure you, the president of the United States is not taking hydroxychloroquine.

