Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 20:08 Hits: 2

The latest coronavirus aid bill that passed the House last Friday is full of proposals Democrats have been pitching for years and includes major expansions of social safety net programs.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/18/858236517/democrats-use-the-coronavirus-aid-bill-to-push-their-long-standing-policy-priori?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics