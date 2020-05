Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Walt Shaub, ex-director of the Office of Government Ethics, about President Trump's firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/19/858499064/examining-trumps-firing-of-another-government-watchdog?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics