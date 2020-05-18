Trump Claims He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine Preventatively (UPDATED)

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 21:43 Hits: 10

Donald Trump held an impromptu press conference in the Oval Office to perform for reporters on Monday. As Trump was disparaging Dr. Bright's testimony about hydroxychloroquine and the unpreparedness of the Trump administration and Trump's refusal to take action immediately when the coronavirus was discovered, Donald blurted out an utterly bizarre statement. "I happen to be taking it," he said to a stunned press gaggle. Reporters yelled in disbelief, "Hydroxychloroquine?" He replied," I'm taking it, Hydroxychloroquine." "When?" "Right now. A couple of weeks ago I started taking it." "Why? Trump replied, "Because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories and if it's not good I'll tell you right." Trump said he hoped to not be taking it soon but if he doesn't have the coronavirus so why is he taking it at all since it's not not a drug that immunizes you from COVID-19. "I’ve taken it for one-and-a-half weeks now,” Trump said. “And I’m still here. I’m still here.” Dr. Bright had claimed in his whistle-blower complaint that he was removed from his job for questioning the use of hydroxychloroquine. "Did the White House doctor recommend he take it?" reporters asked. He confirmed the White House doctor did prescribe it for him but that he asked for it. Maybe Trump can start injecting Clorox into his veins because he heard that works too.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/trump-declares-hes-taking