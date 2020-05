Articles

The Senate Intelligence Committee will vote Tuesday on Rep. John Ratcliffe's (R-Texas) nomination to be the next director of national intelligence. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced the committee vote from the floor on...

