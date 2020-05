Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 19:06 Hits: 5

The attorney general told reporters that U.S. Attorney John Durham's inquiry on "potential criminality is focused on others."

(Image credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/18/858047249/barr-doesnt-expect-russia-probe-to-lead-to-criminal-investigation-of-obama-biden?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics