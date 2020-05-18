On Twitter, Ivanka Takes 'The Red Pill'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 14:34 Hits: 5

Somewhat fitting that completely insufferable people like Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk should find themselves together on the same team, in internet subspeak, right-wing psychobabble. Source: Variety “Matrix” co-creator Lilly Wachowski wasn’t happy that Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump were quoting her movie. On Sunday morning, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted a cryptic tweet, saying “Take the red pill” with an emoji of a red rose. Take the red pill ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020 As most movie buffs know, “take the red pill” is a reference from the Wachowski sisters’ sci-fi blockbuster “The Matrix.” In the movie, Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) reveals to the protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves) that he’s been living in a computer simulation. He offers Neo a choice: Take a blue pill and go back to his life and forget about everything, or take a red pill to learn the truth about the Matrix and his fake reality.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/ivanka-takes-red-pill