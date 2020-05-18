Trump Lashes Out On Twitter After Coronavirus Whistleblower Speaks Out On '60 Minutes'

Articles

Days after testifying to Congress, coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright spoke to 60 Minutes about how he was removed from the head of a federal pandemic response and vaccine development agency after he pushed for a more effective response. Bright still has a warning to sound, saying “We don't yet have a national strategy to respond fully to this pandemic. The best scientists that we have in our government who are working really hard to try to figure this out aren't getting that clear, cohesive leadership, strategic plan message yet. Until they get that, it's still gonna be chaotic.”

