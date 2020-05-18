Georgia Republicans Edit Graph To Lie About COVID Spikes

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 16:24 Hits: 5

The Great Stet of Georgeduh released this startling graph of their infections as they slam into their two-weeks of opening-up their economy. It appears we Libs were totally wrong and we’re a bunch of patriot-hating, crying snowflakes and… What’s that, you say? The X-axis is not chronological? What? If you can’t read the X-axis, here are the dates in the order plotted: April 28 April 27 April 29 May 1 April 30 May 4 May 6 May 5 May 2 May 7 April 26 May 3 May 8 May 9 So, if you straighten it out… Georgeduh was spiking just as predicted. So the question becomes, how did this travesty happen? Gov. Kemp’s spokesperson oddly was forthcoming! Kemp spokesperson says the quiet part out loud: “***The x axis was set up that way to show descending values***” https://t.co/iJ8ZwLzXe8 https://t.co/NekFjxRg9L — Timothy Stewart-Winter (@timothysw) May 17, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/georgia-republicans-edit-graph-lie-about