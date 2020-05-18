Gulf Stands Between Democrats and Republicans on Next Stimulus Package

Articles

Do American workers need more financial help from the government? That’s the question being argued by U.S. lawmakers as another coronavirus relief bill now goes to the Senate. Many Democrats and Republicans have very different views on what it is going to take to help the U.S. economy after it was devastated by the pandemic. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

