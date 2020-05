Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 21:13 Hits: 4

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rep. Bobby Scott, chair of the House Education and Labor Committee, about Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos directing federal aid to private and religious schools.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/17/857636399/devos-guidance-on-increased-private-school-funding-meets-pushback?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics