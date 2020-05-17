Trump Promotes Michelle Malkin Video: Twitter Promptly Deletes It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020

Instead of prioritizing America's welfare by focusing on COVID-19, Trump is diverting US resources to promote and defend a video by right-wing extremist Michelle Malkin, who was recently fired by Young America’s Foundation for promoting Nick Fuentes, an anti-Semitic Holocaust denier. The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle! https://t.co/ZQfcfD3Hk9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020 After he tweeted this, Twitter took down her video. These are the people Trump really cares about, because they will support him no matter what he does or says. Malkin has a history of spreading hate and phony wingnut conspiracies ever since I joined the intertubes in 2004.

