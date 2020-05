Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 18:50 Hits: 10

Steve Linick is the fourth government watchdog President Trump has fired or sought to remove in the last six weeks.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/17/857589529/democrats-launch-probe-of-trumps-firing-of-state-department-inspector-general?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics