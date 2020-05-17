Eric Boehlert Demands Courage From Media — 'Trump Lies About Obama' Is The Only Headline Here

Articles

Eric Boehlert, who slammed the press this week for their deafening silence on the fact that Trump has been unraveling before our eyes and is completely unfit to hold the office in which he now serves, had another dose of reality for the media and the way they've handled Trump and the Republicans latest drummed up faux "scandal." MSNBC's Joy Reid asked Boehlert how the media can stop playing into Trump's hands, which they unwittingly do by even saying the name of this latest ploy by the right to distract from the tens of thousands of dead Americans, and the mismanagement of this pandemic by the Trump administration, and Boehlert was spot on with what the headlines should have been after Trump's latest nervous breakdown on Twitter.

