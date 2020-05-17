Leonard Pitts Jr. Calls Out McConnell: 'Why Don't You Just Go Ahead And Call Barack Obama The N-word?'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020

Columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. on Sunday asserted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) recent attack on former President Barack Obama is just a substitute for calling him a racial epithet. "I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut," McConnell said after Obama criticized President Donald Trump's pandemic response last week. "Why don't you just go ahead and call Barack Obama the n-word?" Pitts asked the Kentucky senator in a column for the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday. "You know you want to," Pitts added. "It'd probably do wonders for your blood pressure. And it would free you from the tiresome charade of using coded language to say the same thing." "Point being, you are tying yourself in logical and rhetorical knots here, Mitch," he continued. "Why not cut through the tangle? Why not say what you mean? Just call him the n-word." Pitts noted that the Republican Party has traded in racial animus since the 1960s "when disaffected Democrats, horrified at the idea of African American voting and civil rights, fled to your ranks."

