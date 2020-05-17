IG Steve Linick Was Investigating Mike Pompeo When Trump Fired Him

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 19:05 Hits: 10

Gee, it's almost like when you give an autocrat no limits, he won't impose them on himself, either. Exhibit Eleventy-Fourple-Quintillion of Trump's "presidency:" he fired yet another inspector general on Friday night. This time it was Steve Linick, the State Department's IG. Let me think, who's in charge of the State Department? Why, it's Mike Pompeo! And what do we learn almost immediately after this firing? You guessed it, kids. There was an investigation being opened into Pompeo and his wife. Reporter Monica Alba joined Alex Witt to discuss it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/fired-ig-steve-linick-was-investigating