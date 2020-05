Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 11:24 Hits: 1

Curtis Sittenfeld's latest novel imagines a life for Hillary Rodham in which she turns down Bill Clinton's proposals and forges a career for herself, as a law professor and later a politician.

(Image credit: Random House)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/17/856884577/hillary-without-bill-rodham-imagines-what-could-have-been?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics