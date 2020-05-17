Eric Trump: 'After November 3rd Coronavirus Will Magically All Of The Sudden Go Away'

Articles

Trump son and "Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization" Eric Trump joined Fox's Jeanine Pirro this Saturday, and accused the media and Democrats of being in cahoots and stoking fear over the coronavirus in order to hurt his father in the presidential election, and prevent him from holding his MAGA rallies. Trump told Pirro that "After November 3rd coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away, and disappear, and everybody will be able to re-open," completely ignoring the fact that that there are over 90,000 Americans who have died to date from this so-called conspiracy, with no end in sight if we don't get some rapid testing and contact tracing in place nationwide. PIRRO: You heard my open, am I wrong? TRUMP: No, you are 100 percent right. You can go buy a bottle of vodka at a liquor store, but you can't go to church. You can go to Planned Parenthood and get an abortion but, you can't go to a public library to vote. You have these Democrats, they come up with these names for these various bills, right? You have the Heroes Act. It sounds beautiful until you start discovering some of the garbage they put in it, like every state in the country has mail-in voting. It's really, really disingenuous. The Democrats are trying to milk this for everything they can and it's sad.

