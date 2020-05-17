Sec. Azar Tries To Blame COVID Deaths On Race, Obesity, And Poor Health

Articles

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar joined Jake Tapper on CNN on Sunday morning to talk about all things COVID...and it did not go well. Why was it such a trainwreck? Mainly because, when pressed about how badly the Trump administration responded to COVID, Azar tried to victim blame, insinuating that the health, race, and obesity of the American population are largely to blame, not Trump's lack of response. Tapper was not having it, and pushed back. Here is a bit of the interview: TAPPER: I understand that, but we have almost 90,000 Americans who are now dead because of this. I don't think that this is anything to celebrate. AZAR: Oh, Jake, you can't celebrate a single death. Every death is a tragedy. But the results could have been vastly, vastly worse. It's also important to remember, Jake -- TAPPER: But it's worse for us than it is for anyone else. AZAR: That's actually not factually correct, when you look at mortality rates as a percent of diagnosed cases. TAPPER: The number of dead bodies.

