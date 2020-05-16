Satanists Support $4,700 Cleaning Bill For Embattled Washington State Rep. Matt Shea

Articles

Somewhat better for Shea than last year, when he was accused of domestic terrorism for helping to plan an occupation in Oregon. (Yeah, really.) Shea is also the leader of the so-called secessionist group, Liberty State, which wants to carve off a part of western Washingon and Oregon for some far-right Christianity-based utopia. Given all his recent antics then it's hardly surprising that Shea did not meet the filing deadline for reelection this afternoon and will not be in the state legislature much longer. Shea was served the bill for pouring the oil on the historic, and porous stone of the Capitol steps. $4761.34 to be exact. At least one Satanist is glad to see Shea penalized for "disregarding the public safety." Source: Spokesman-Review Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea is being billed $4,700 for the cleanup of olive oil he poured on the steps of the domed Legislative Building in early March, part of a Christian group’s response to an earlier demonstration by Satanists who had marched around the building.

