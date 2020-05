Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 12:45 Hits: 1

The Senate Intelligence Committee will reportedly vote next week to confirm Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) as the next Director of National Intelligence.The panel will vote to confirm Ratcliffe on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing congressional...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/498112-senate-panel-schedules-vote-for-trump-intel-pick-ratcliffe-for-next-week