Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020

Republican Sen. Mitt Romny (Utah) on Saturday denounced President Trump's firings of several inspector generals in various federal government offices as a "threat to accountable democracy.""The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/498165-romney-denounces-multiple-ig-firings-threat-to-accountable-democracy